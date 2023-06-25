Open Menu

Establishment Of HESCO To Be Game Changer For Development Of Hazara: Murtaza Abbassi

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2023 | 03:10 PM

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi Sunday inaugurated the Sui gas provision project in the villages of Batolni, Mujahath, Termuchia, Slawala and Sirila of Tehsil Havelian with an estimated cost of 548.982 million.

While addressing a huge public gathering in the village of Batolni Murta, he said that this initiative was aimed to provide affordable access to natural gas to the rural communities in the region, heralding a new era of progress and development.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi expressed his delight over the approval of the board of directors for Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and emphasized that the establishment of this company would effectively eliminate the long-standing deprivation faced by the people of Hazara.

"Today, we have taken a significant step towards the advancement of Hazara", this multimillion project undertaken by the PML-N and Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif will prove to be a game-changer for the region, the minister declared.

While highlighting the political implications of this development, he underlined the strategic advantage gained by the Pakistan Muslim League-N ahead of the forthcoming general elections, the minister mentioned the party's growing popularity among the public, with 10 assembly members recently joining its ranks.

In addition to the gas project, the minister also announced plans for the construction of bridges in Batolni village and the provision of electricity in girls' schools, underscoring the government's commitment to uplifting the educational infrastructure in rural areas.

Acknowledging the accomplishments of the incumbent government, Murtaza Abbasi praised the completion of numerous projects and the fulfillment of election promises made to the public, as the election year progresses, he also urged preparations for the upcoming general elections as the term is set to conclude on August 12 this year.

The Federal Minister while criticizing the previous government's representatives for deceiving the public and obstructing the progress of key projects, particularly in the gas sector. He held them responsible for the soaring prices and the burdensome additional costs incurred due to their actions.

"The truth about Tehreek-e-Insaf's real intentions has been laid bare, we have exposed their deceptive tactics and their disrespect for our martyrs and warriors, adding he said.

While acknowledging the challenges ahead, Murtaza Abbasi reassured the nation that Pakistan's resilient and patriotic spirit as demonstrated through countless sacrifices, would thwart the nefarious intentions of the country's adversaries.

