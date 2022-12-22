UrduPoint.com

Establishment Of Innovative Learning Centres In GB Soon; Chief Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2022

Establishment of Innovative Learning Centres in GB soon; Chief Secretary

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :A leading national edu-tech organisation 'Knowledge Platform', working on the development of innovative learning content, has given a detailed presentation to the Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, Mr. Mohi Uddin Ahmad Wani, today in Islamabad.

The team led by Mr. Mehmood briefed the Chief Secretary on different aspects of innovative learning ideas and how to impart them with the aim to develop different skill sets in students through games, constructive learning, problem-solving, critical thinking and other innovative methods.

He said learning games are the books of 21st century and today's learning is based on the philosophy of learning through doing. The team has shown interest to work in Gilgit-Baltistan augmenting the education sector to impart innovative content.

The Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan said we are already in the process of establishing six Innovative Learning Centres in Gilgit-Baltistan and we will incorporate these learning activities in our innovative learning centres and we will carry this partnership in a transparent way.

