Establishment Of IT University In Hyderabad Within Two Months: Governor Ensures
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 04:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has announced that IT courses will soon be launched for the youth of Hyderabad, along with arrangements for free scholarships for students.
He said the warm welcome he received from the people of Hyderabad was unforgettable. He expressed this while addressing a Sehri gathering in Latifabad.
The event was attended by the prominent figures including MQM leader Dr. Farooq Sattar, MNA Abdul Aleem Khanzada, MNA Waseem Khan, MPA Sabir Qaimkhani, MPA Nasir Qureshi, MPA Rashid Khan and a large number of distinguished guests and citizens.
Governor Tessori stated that he had visited all the towns in Karachi, where the public expressed their love and affection. However, he added, the reception in Hyderabad was historic. He added that if the governor house was in Hyderabad, its doors would remain open to the public 24/7.
Tessori mentioned that, after Karachi, IT courses for young people would be started in Hyderabad very soon to help the local youth benefit from modern technology.
He further shared that without any government funding, a total of 1 million ration bags had been distributed among deserving people, victims of stolen motorcycles had been provided new bikes and 12,000 laptops had been distributed among young people.
Governor declared that the establishment of an IT university in Hyderabad would be ensured within two months. Additionally, he announced free scholarships for students wishing to study abroad.
Expressing concern over dumper accidents, he said that the death of a couple in the recent accident was extremely tragic and immediate steps would be taken to prevent such incidents in future.
Tessori emphasized that practical steps were needed to improve the traffic system in Karachi to ensure the safety and security of citizens.
