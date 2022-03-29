UrduPoint.com

Establishment Of Merit Based System, Sustainable Development Govt's Top Priority: PM Niazi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Tuesday said that the establishment of merit based system and development of Azad Kashmir in line with the vision of prime minister Imran Khan was his government's top most priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 )

The Prime Minister Niazi expressed these views while talking to cabinet minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Fahim Rabbani, Dewan Ali Chughtai, Azhar Sadiq, Malik Zafar, Nisar Ansar Abdali and Chaudhry Rashid who called on him.

"There will be no compromise whatsoever on the supremacy of merit", the PM said, adding that development projects would be initiated in the areas where growth rate was low.

"Major development projects would be launched under Kashmir Development Program which will usher the region into a new era of development and prosperity", the AJK PM said adding that the credit for ending the long lurking judicial crisis in Azad Jammu and Kashmir also goes to our government.

The government, he said, was determined to uphold merit. Referring to repealing of ad-hoc law, prime minister Niazi said that the black law was repealed with a view to ensure to ensure the supremacy of the constitution and law.

He said that the PTI government would ensure merit-based appointments in all government departments and end the culture of political interference.

He said that beyond merit selection and appointments in government departments was one of the major problems that on one hand had undermined the credibility of institutions while on the other it had deprived deserving candidates of their rights.

"Now that this unjust system stands abolished, only those who are eligible will be able to get government jobs", the PM said adding that ensuring supremacy of rule of law and merit was the only way to restore the confidence of the common man in the state institutions. Hailing prime Minister Imran Khan's vision, the prime minister Niazi said, "The country needs to move forward under the leadership of Imran Khan".

The PM also thanked the people of Azad Kashmir for expressing solidarity with Imran Khan. Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that local body elections would be a great achievement of our government.

