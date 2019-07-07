UrduPoint.com
Establishment Of More Shelter Homes For Women Urged

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Representative from the civil society on Wednesday demanded of the quarter concerned to establish more shelter homes to accommodate large number of homeless women.

According to them, in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad a large number of women were homeless due to reasons including domestic violence, separation and single job holders here.

When contacted an official from "Shelter Home",Roshdil khan Hoti said that they were operating three shelter homes in twin cities and one was allocated for only women and in other two they accommodated women in separate rooms as well according to their need.

He said "We provide every basic need to women who come from other cities and even in male shelter homes they accommodated with all facilities with separate rooms to separate dining rooms".

He said that in future they will build more shelter homes for women to provide them with all needs and to tackle the issue of homeless women.

Zareen Khan, a homeless woman said that as she belongs to other city and had to come for sake of job but she had to get private hostel on non availability of shelter home.

She said that it was quite difficult for her to pay such heft amount in hostel adding that other colleagues can't pay for even hostel.

Chairperson for National Status of Women Khawar Mumtaz said that one shelter for large number of homeless women was not sufficient and refugees who were living in shelter homes in share accommodation or live in non-functional public buildings, collective centers, slums and informal types of settlements.

She said that capital has only one separate center for women although it was running smoothly but there was need of more shelter homes.

She also asked the quarter concerned for establishment of more shelters which would improve the condition of homeless women.

