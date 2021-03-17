Establishment of new economic zones, industries discussed in meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The meeting of Standing Committee on Industries, Commerce and Technical education department was held at KP Assembly Secretariat Peshawar on Wednesday and discussed establishment of new economic zones and setting new industries in the nook and corner of the province.

MPA Sardar Muhammad Yousaf chaired the meeting while besides the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Industries and Commerce Abdul Kareem Khan, MPAs Zubair Khan, Malik Zafar Azam, Hafiz Isamuddin Khan, Bahadar Khan and Sumia Bibi, Secretary Industries as well as concerned high ups of the department, representatives of its allied directorates, KP Printing and Stationery Department, KP EZDMC, Economic Zones, KP SIDB, KP BoIT and KP Assembly attended.

On this occasion the officials briefed the committee on achievements in industrial and investment sectors during last five years including establishment of new economic zones and setting new industries in the nook and corner of the province.

During the meetings various decisions were also taken and necessary directives were issued to the concerned quarters.