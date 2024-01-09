Establishment of new university in Rakhshan division to promote educational activities: Abdul Wali

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday said that establishment of a new university in Rakhshan division would play an important role in educational development and removal of backwardness in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday said that establishment of a new university in Rakhshan division would play an important role in educational development and removal of backwardness in the area.

Concrete steps should be taken to ensure efficient functioning of new university in this area, he expressed these views while talking to former member of the provincial assembly Sana Baloch.

Governor Balochistan said that we are aware of the problems of electricity load-shedding in Rakhshan division and all necessary steps were being taken for its solution.

In the meeting, the overall situation of the Rakhshan division, functioning of new university and provision of all basic facilities to the people at their doorsteps were also discussed.

Governor Balochistan said that development schemes have been implemented in various sectors so that every person could enjoy the benefits in a proper manner.

He said that the government is also giving priority to educational development and for this, setting up of higher education institutions particularly new university would play a vital role to achieve objectives.