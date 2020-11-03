UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Establishment Of Newspaper Market Urged

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Establishment of newspaper market urged

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Newspaper Seller (Akhbar Frosh) Union Tuesday urged the provincial government to establish a Newspaper Market in the provincial metropolis.

In a statement issued here, Akhbar Frosh Union President Raza Khan, General Secretary Mohammad Rafiq and Secretary Information Rehman Gul Mohmand asked the provincial government for providing a suitable place to set up a Newspaper Market.

They said every main city of the country has an appropriate newspaper market according to its population; however newspapers' sellers in Peshawar had no such facility.

They said that newspapers' hawkers would stop sending newspapers to public departments if government failed to fulfill their demand regarding establishment of Newspaper Market.

Related Topics

Peshawar Market Government

Recent Stories

OIC Resolutely Condemns Terror Attack in Central V ..

14 minutes ago

OIC Resolutely Condemns Terror Attack on Kabul Uni ..

14 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council celebrates Flag Day at Hamdan ..

18 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates UAE’s leadership ..

19 minutes ago

Emirates launches integrated biometric path at the ..

29 minutes ago

Man injured after Indian Army’s unprovoked firin ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.