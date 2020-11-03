Establishment of newspaper market urged

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Newspaper Seller (Akhbar Frosh) Union Tuesday urged the provincial government to establish a Newspaper Market in the provincial metropolis.

In a statement issued here, Akhbar Frosh Union President Raza Khan, General Secretary Mohammad Rafiq and Secretary Information Rehman Gul Mohmand asked the provincial government for providing a suitable place to set up a Newspaper Market.

They said every main city of the country has an appropriate newspaper market according to its population; however newspapers' sellers in Peshawar had no such facility.

They said that newspapers' hawkers would stop sending newspapers to public departments if government failed to fulfill their demand regarding establishment of Newspaper Market.