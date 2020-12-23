Establishment of Ophthalmic Technology Council demanded

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Optometrists/Ophthalmic Technologists have demanded establishment of separate Optometry/Ophthalmic Technology Council and fill vacant posts at Rural Health Centre level of different districts of sindh through public service commission.

President Sindh Optometrist/Ophthalmic Technologist Association Sajjad Hussain Abbasi on Wednesday said Optometry/Ophthalmic Technology was itself a complete subject therefore it could be declared as separate Technology.

They urged that posts should also be allocated at Rural Health Centres in every district of the province, he said while talking to APP.

He demanded of the Sindh Chief Minister and provincial Health Minister for establishment of Optometry/Ophthalmic Technology Council in the province and stated that the subject might be declared as separate technology.

Sajjad Abassi said the World Health Organization as well as the World Council of Optometry/Ophthalmic Technology had recognized Ophthalmic Technology as the most regulated field therefore this technology could be recognized as a separate subject in the country.