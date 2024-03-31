Establishment Of Peace Must For Country’s Development: Station Commander
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2024 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Station Commander Dera Brigadier Amir Hayat has said the establishment of peace was a must for the country’s development and the menace of terrorism would be eradicated through collective efforts of the nation.
During a meeting with local journalists here, he said the achievements regarding peace in Dera Ismail Khan came after rendering great sacrifices that would be maintained at any cost.
He said that journalists have a key role in the establishment of peace in any area, adding, the journalists must play their role for peace and highlighting other regional issues through positive reporting.
He was of the view that the positive criticism brings better results. The Pakistan Army will continue to fulfill its responsibilities for the establishment of peace, he added.
During the meeting, the media representatives paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army for the establishment of peace, and also assured their cooperation to maintain the atmosphere of peace through their pen.
On this occasion, Deputy Station Commander Colonel Muhammad Adeel was also present.
The station commander said that journalists should use their pen to awaken the community to maintain the atmosphere of peace in the current situation besides highlighting the importance of peace among the people.
He said the Pakistan Army, other security agencies and civil society will together thwart the ambitions of terrorists.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP to hold ZA Bhutto death anniversary public meeting after Eid: Nisar Khuhro5 minutes ago
-
SNGPL intensifies operations against individuals involved in gas theft5 minutes ago
-
Syed posted as MD, Cholistan Development Authority6 minutes ago
-
KP govt contacts FBR to discuss arrears6 minutes ago
-
Transgender community invited to Governor House for Ramazan ration distribution15 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather forecast for Bahawalpur16 minutes ago
-
Murad Ali Shah extends warm Easter greetings to Christian community26 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for Sindh26 minutes ago
-
Ayaz, Mustafa Shah extend warm felicitation to Christian community on Easter46 minutes ago
-
UAD announces 12 holidays56 minutes ago
-
SP Sadar Division visits Lachi police station1 hour ago
-
Security arrangements reviewed at police stations1 hour ago