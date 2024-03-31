Open Menu

Establishment Of Peace Must For Country’s Development: Station Commander

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2024 | 03:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Station Commander Dera Brigadier Amir Hayat has said the establishment of peace was a must for the country’s development and the menace of terrorism would be eradicated through collective efforts of the nation.

During a meeting with local journalists here, he said the achievements regarding peace in Dera Ismail Khan came after rendering great sacrifices that would be maintained at any cost.

He said that journalists have a key role in the establishment of peace in any area, adding, the journalists must play their role for peace and highlighting other regional issues through positive reporting.

He was of the view that the positive criticism brings better results. The Pakistan Army will continue to fulfill its responsibilities for the establishment of peace, he added.

During the meeting, the media representatives paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army for the establishment of peace, and also assured their cooperation to maintain the atmosphere of peace through their pen.

On this occasion, Deputy Station Commander Colonel Muhammad Adeel was also present.

The station commander said that journalists should use their pen to awaken the community to maintain the atmosphere of peace in the current situation besides highlighting the importance of peace among the people.

He said the Pakistan Army, other security agencies and civil society will together thwart the ambitions of terrorists.

