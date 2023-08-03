Establishment of police station at Hyatabad industrial estate lauded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Industrialists praised the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Gandapur for issuance of a notification for the establishment of a police station at Industrial Estate Hayatabad Peshawar, which, according to them, was a long-standing demand.

According to a statement issued here on Thursday, by the president of the Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP), in which he lauded the KP IGP for this step to ensure safety and security in the estate.

The IAP president said industrialists had held a meeting with IGP Gandapur in which the provincial police chief promised that prompt steps would be taken to establish a police station.

He said IGP issued a formal notification two days ago in that regard by fulfilling his commitment, which is highly appreciable.

The association president elaborated that the matter relating to the setting up of a police station was taken up with the government, police department and relevant authorities on several occasions in the last decade.

The IAP chief said during their meeting with IGP, the provincial police chief said that the business community was the backbone of the national economy, and it is highly important to ensure their safety and security.