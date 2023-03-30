Establishment of PPC in Punjab, experts team visits PPC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab government has chalked out a program to establish a modern paraplegic hospital in Lahore on the pattern of Paraplegic Center Peshawar.

In this regard, Additional Secretary Punjab Health Care Department Dr. Muhammad Younis visited the Paraplegic Center (PPC) at Hayatabad, Peshawar along with a team of medical experts and other senior officials of Punjab Health Care on Thursday to establish such an institution in Lahore as well.

Zia-ul-Rehman, Chairman PPC and Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, Chief Executive PPC, briefed the team on the background and performance of the Centre and apprised them of the medical services, procedures, various sections and the technology used therein at PPC.

The delegation also visited various PPC departments including Medical, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Clubfoot Home, Speech Language Pathology and Orthopedic Workshop established in Hayatabad Industrial Estate.

It may be noted that the Paraplegic Center Peshawar is the nationwide largest and most modern institution for the treatment and rehabilitation of handicapped patients with spinal cord injuries and polio affections.

Here not only the comprehensive physical rehabilitation of people affected by spinal cord injury and polio is done free of cost, but all the artificial supports and equipment are also provided to the patients free of charge.

The delegation of Punjab Health Department highly appreciated the performance of the BoD, management and staff of Paraplegic Center Peshawar and requested the head of the institution to cooperate in establishing such institutions in Punjab.

The Chairman and Chief Executive of PPC Peshawar assured the delegation of all possible support and termed this effort of the Punjab government as a positive step towards improving health care facilities. It will not reduce pressure of patients on the Paraplegic Center Peshawar, but people across the country will be able to have treatment facilities of patients with spinal cord and polio disabilities. They will also have access to treatment and rehabilitation facilities near their cities.