UrduPoint.com

Establishment Of PPC In Punjab, Experts Team Visits PPC

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Establishment of PPC in Punjab, experts team visits PPC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab government has chalked out a program to establish a modern paraplegic hospital in Lahore on the pattern of Paraplegic Center Peshawar.

In this regard, Additional Secretary Punjab Health Care Department Dr. Muhammad Younis visited the Paraplegic Center (PPC) at Hayatabad, Peshawar along with a team of medical experts and other senior officials of Punjab Health Care on Thursday to establish such an institution in Lahore as well.

Zia-ul-Rehman, Chairman PPC and Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, Chief Executive PPC, briefed the team on the background and performance of the Centre and apprised them of the medical services, procedures, various sections and the technology used therein at PPC.

The delegation also visited various PPC departments including Medical, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Clubfoot Home, Speech Language Pathology and Orthopedic Workshop established in Hayatabad Industrial Estate.

It may be noted that the Paraplegic Center Peshawar is the nationwide largest and most modern institution for the treatment and rehabilitation of handicapped patients with spinal cord injuries and polio affections.

Here not only the comprehensive physical rehabilitation of people affected by spinal cord injury and polio is done free of cost, but all the artificial supports and equipment are also provided to the patients free of charge.

The delegation of Punjab Health Department highly appreciated the performance of the BoD, management and staff of Paraplegic Center Peshawar and requested the head of the institution to cooperate in establishing such institutions in Punjab.

The Chairman and Chief Executive of PPC Peshawar assured the delegation of all possible support and termed this effort of the Punjab government as a positive step towards improving health care facilities. It will not reduce pressure of patients on the Paraplegic Center Peshawar, but people across the country will be able to have treatment facilities of patients with spinal cord and polio disabilities. They will also have access to treatment and rehabilitation facilities near their cities.

Related Topics

Lahore Peshawar Technology Polio Government Of Punjab Punjab May All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among ..

Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among all stakeholders

14 minutes ago
 ‘Deliveroo’ enables users to support ‘1 Bill ..

‘Deliveroo’ enables users to support ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaig ..

45 minutes ago
 MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instruc ..

MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instructions before travelling for Um ..

1 hour ago
 Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

2 hours ago
 Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposit ..

Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposition protests

2 hours ago
 Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bol ..

Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bollywood comment

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.