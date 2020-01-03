UrduPoint.com
Establishment Of 'Product Development Centre' Under Consideration

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 01:26 PM

Federal government considering establishment of "Product Development Centre" (PDC) for composite based sports goods here costing Rs. 487.97 million

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) : Federal government considering establishment of "Product Development Centre" (PDC) for composite based sports goods here costing Rs. 487.97 million.

Official sources told APP here on Friday that work on the proposed project would be carried out in near future.

The objectives of setting up of PDC was to enable sports goods industry to cope with the emerging technology of 'Composite Material' and enter into the largest segment of sports goods export.

The proposed PDC will provide technical knowledge, trained labour force, test facilities to the sports industry.

Service like facilitate in increasing exports of composite based sports goods, prototype production, provide skilled workforce to the industry, product testing, help develop imported machinery locally and enhance productivity by providing technical consultancy service to new and existing industrial units.

