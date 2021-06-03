UrduPoint.com
Establishment Of RESCUE-1122 Offices In Lakki District Sought

Thu 03rd June 2021

Establishment of RESCUE-1122 offices in Lakki district sought

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Former Federal Minister Salim Saifullah Khan on Thursday called for establishment of RESCUE-1122 offices in main cities of Lakki Marwat district.

In a statement issued here, he said that after passing almost one year of establishment of Headquarters of Rescue 1122 in Tajazai township, it has not established offices in the main cities of District Lakki Marwat especially Lakki City, Ghazni Khel and Sarai Naurang.

He said that he has wrote a letter to Secretary Rescue 1122 for the establishment of more offices in the main cities of Lakki Marwat district.

