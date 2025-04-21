Establishment Of SEZs In Hub, Bostan To Play Key Role In Balochistan Development: Kakar
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 10:32 PM
Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade Bilal Khan Kakar on Monday said that the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) established in Hub and Bostan would play a key role in the development, prosperity, and employment generation in the province
In a statement, he highlighted that Balochistan’s unique geographic location and strategic importance offer immense potential for industrial growth.
He termed the Hub Special Economic Zone a project of national significance, expected to boost industrialization in the province and bring about significant socio-economic benefits.
The project aims to create 50,000 job opportunities and generate tax revenues of around PKR 170 billion.
He added that the Hub SEZ, spanning over 406 acres in Balochistan’s largest industrial city, has the potential to be expanded by an additional 5,000 acres.
Investors in the Hub SEZ are being offered a 10-year tax holiday along with a one-time exemption on the import of machinery and equipment.
Furthermore, he said that the Bostan SEZ, located in Pishin district over 200 acres, is among the priority SEZs under CPEC, several industrial units are currently under construction within the zone. He said that the Government of Balochistan has taken effective measures to ensure timely provision of facilities in the Bostan SEZ, attracting multiple investors to establish their industries.
He concluded that the completion of these Special Economic Zones would accelerate trade and bring prosperity to the region, making the Bostan SEZ an ideal destination for industrialists and investors.
