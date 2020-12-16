UrduPoint.com
Establishment Of Sialkot Airport By SCCI To Enhance Exports, Trade Activities: President Dr Arif Alvi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 04:38 PM

Establishment of Sialkot airport by SCCI to enhance exports, trade activities: President Dr Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said the establishment of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) by the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) would enhance exports and trade activities, besides boosting tourism sector of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said the establishment of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) by the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) would enhance exports and trade activities, besides boosting tourism sector of the country.

He made these remarks in a meeting with the management of SIAL here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Secretary Aviation Shoukat Ali, Chairman SIAL Mian Naeem Javed and Director General Civil Aviation Authority.� While lauding the role of SCCI in establishing the country's first private aviation facility, the President said that the airport would facilitate exporters and entrepreneurs and would also help accelerate economic activities in the country.

He stated that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government had provided financial stimulus package to mitigate the adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the country's economy.

The President also appreciated the contribution made by Sialkot's business community in promoting education and providing health facilities at the grassroots level.

