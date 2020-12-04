Establishment of six new daycare centres approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The 34th meeting of executive committee of the Punjab Daycare Fund Society Friday approval establishment of six new daycare centres in Lahore, Jhang and Layyah.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Women Development Department (WDD) Secretary Ambreen Raza here, in which various agenda items were discussed.

Overall progress of the society was discussed. The meeting was informed that a total of 27 fresh cases for establishment of daycare centers for the financial year 2020-2021 had been approved by the executive committee.

Dr Subha Malik (Member), Dr Izhar-ul-Haq Hashmi (Member), Director Directorate of Women Development/ Secretary, PDCF Society, and other officers attended the meeting.