PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar under section 144 has banned establishment of housing societies without prior approval of concerned authority.

According to an official statement issued here Thursday anyone found violating the order shall be dealt under section 188. The order shall come into effect hence forthwith for thirty days.