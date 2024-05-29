Establishment Of South Punjab Secretariat Marks New Era Of Progress: ACS
Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) A delegation comprising members of the business and farming communities on Wednesday met Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani.
The delegation was led by Malik Khalid Bhutta, President of Qaumi Tajir Ittehad South Punjab, and Abdul Ghafoor Babar, District President Kisan Ittehad, Muzaffargarh. Other members included, Maqbool Khokhar, Ishfaq Malik, Iqbal Khan and others.
ACS, Rabbani highlighted that the establishment of the South Punjab Secretariat marks a new era of progress and development in the region. He emphasized the focus on agricultural development and increasing literacy rates to eradicate poverty.
Rabbani said that the recommendations from international organizations, discussed during the Deep Dive Conference, were being implemented to eradicate of poverty. He lauded the school Education Department South Punjab for its unique initiatives in education, which he described as a source of pride for the Secretariat.
He also mentioned that the construction of the South Punjab Secretariat, costing 3.
5 billion rupees, is nearing completion and will be a valuable addition to the region's assets. Rabbani assured the delegation that once all secretaries are housed in one building, the Secretariat's performance will improve further. He reaffirmed the Secretariat's commitment to addressing the issues faced by the business community and farmers.
Malik Khalid Bhutta expressed that the South Punjab Secretariat represented the aspirations of the people and its establishment has mitigated the region's sense of deprivation. He anticipated that the Secretariat would enhance public service delivery on time.
Abdul Ghafoor Babar, President Kisan Ittehad Muzaffargarh District, stated that the Secretariat was the voice of the people of this region. The delegation also shared the business community and farmers' concerns with the ACS.
Secretary Services Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen and Deputy Secretary Abdul Saboor Thakur were also present at the meeting.
Recent Stories
Missing Kashmiri Poet, Journalist Ahmed Farhad found in AJK police custody: IHC ..
Petrol prices expected to decrease from June 1
ECB enhances security for Pakistan cricket team in the UK
UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students
Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya
At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024
NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Situation of dengue reviewed in meeting5 minutes ago
-
HSC exams kicks off under BISE Hyderabad5 minutes ago
-
Mengal orders for allocating separate barracks for beggars in jails5 minutes ago
-
Alhamra hosts 27th theatre festival5 minutes ago
-
PESCO warns crackdown against illegal construction under high power transmission lines15 minutes ago
-
5 dead, 1,271 injured in Punjab road accidents15 minutes ago
-
Over 800 person benefit at SALU heat stroke camp15 minutes ago
-
Govt cracks down on smuggling, hoarding with zero tolerance policy15 minutes ago
-
35 tandoor shops fined on violating Roti prices15 minutes ago
-
LFK report highlights rising concerns of settler colonialism in IOK25 minutes ago
-
MCCI ex president Mughis A Shiekh dies25 minutes ago
-
CDA chief meets environmental expert to discuss preventing forest fire25 minutes ago