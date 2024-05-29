Open Menu

Establishment Of South Punjab Secretariat Marks New Era Of Progress: ACS

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Establishment of South Punjab Secretariat marks new era of progress: ACS

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) A delegation comprising members of the business and farming communities on Wednesday met Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani.

The delegation was led by Malik Khalid Bhutta, President of Qaumi Tajir Ittehad South Punjab, and Abdul Ghafoor Babar, District President Kisan Ittehad, Muzaffargarh. Other members included, Maqbool Khokhar, Ishfaq Malik, Iqbal Khan and others.

ACS, Rabbani highlighted that the establishment of the South Punjab Secretariat marks a new era of progress and development in the region. He emphasized the focus on agricultural development and increasing literacy rates to eradicate poverty.

Rabbani said that the recommendations from international organizations, discussed during the Deep Dive Conference, were being implemented to eradicate of poverty. He lauded the school Education Department South Punjab for its unique initiatives in education, which he described as a source of pride for the Secretariat.

He also mentioned that the construction of the South Punjab Secretariat, costing 3.

5 billion rupees, is nearing completion and will be a valuable addition to the region's assets. Rabbani assured the delegation that once all secretaries are housed in one building, the Secretariat's performance will improve further. He reaffirmed the Secretariat's commitment to addressing the issues faced by the business community and farmers.

Malik Khalid Bhutta expressed that the South Punjab Secretariat represented the aspirations of the people and its establishment has mitigated the region's sense of deprivation. He anticipated that the Secretariat would enhance public service delivery on time.

Abdul Ghafoor Babar, President Kisan Ittehad Muzaffargarh District, stated that the Secretariat was the voice of the people of this region. The delegation also shared the business community and farmers' concerns with the ACS.

Secretary Services Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen and Deputy Secretary Abdul Saboor Thakur were also present at the meeting.

