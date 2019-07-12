UrduPoint.com
Establishment Of SP&IU To Empower EPD On Cards

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 11:29 PM

Establishment of SP&IU to empower EPD on cards

Punjab government has decided to establish Strategic Planning & Implementation Unit (SP&IU) to empower the Environmental Protection Department (EPD), which will help address the issues of environmental protection in the province

An official of Punjab Green Development Program (PGDP), talking to APP, said that SP&IU would help provide better services to overcome environmental issues.

He said the Environmental Protection department had devised a comprehensive policy for setting up this Unit, which would be a model of effective environmental monitoring and management system.

In this connection, final draft of the summary of this unit is on the cards, and soon will be sent to the high-ups for final approval.

