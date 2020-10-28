Establishment of sub-secretariat step towards separate province: Zahid Zaman

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :South Punjab Additional Chief SecretARY(ACS) Zahid Akhtar Zaman Wednesday said the establishment of sub-secretariat was a step towards separate province.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was personally interested in the rapid development of the region, the ACS said and added that South Punjab Secretariat, which has a separate system of police and administration, would soon be fully operational and start extending relief to the people.

He expressed these views while talking to citizens and media persons during his visit to different parts of the city along with South Punjab Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Zafar Iqbal Awan.

Zahid Zaman said the sub-secretariat was a gift of the Chief Minister to the people of South Punjab aimed to resolve public issues.

On the occasion, the ACS and AIGP also visited Metro Command and control Center wherein they inspected the temporary setup of sub-secretariat in the building. They also visited Shah Shams Park.

Later, both the high officials inaugurated the Tree-plantation campaign where South Punjab Housing Secretary Liaqat Ali Chhatta, Regional Police Officer Wasim Ahmed Khan and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Ijaz Janjua also planted trees.

The ACS said that Punjab government has changed the rules of business and given full executive powers to the officers posted in the sub-secretariat to open new avenues of development in the region. Zahid Akhtar Zaman said that under the clear instructions of the Punjab Chief Minister, the budget of South Punjab would be spent only on development schemes in the region so that the sense of deprivation among the people could be eradicated. The under construction building of Metro Command and Control Center will be completed soon and disbursement of funds in this regard will be ensured.

Zahid Akhtar Zaman said the tree plantation campaign would help to make Multan green besides bringing a a pleasant change in the environment. In this regard above Rs 40 million have been received for enhancing the beauty and upgradation of Shah Shams Park.

On the occasion, the AIGP said that Multan has a unique place in the world due to its centuries-old civilization and solving the problems of the region was a prime responsibility of the state. In order to fulfill this responsibility, the foundation of revolutionary change has been laid through the formation of a new administrative and police setup, the fruits of which will soon be visible to the people.