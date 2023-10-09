Open Menu

Establishment Of The Narcotics Investigation Unit To Effectively Combat Drug-related Offenses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Establishment of the Narcotics Investigation Unit to effectively combat drug-related offenses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Islamabad police have created Narcotics Investigation Unit (NIU) with the Primary goal of efficiently addressing drug-related offenses in the Federal capital.

According to a police spokesperson, this dedicated unit is tasked with conducting comprehensive investigations into drug-related cases and ensuring strict compliance with the Narcotics Act of 1997.

All NIU investigation officers will carry out their duties under the supervision of their respective District Police Officers (DPOs). Zonal Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) will provide oversight, guiding the investigation process and verifying its integrity. The selection of officers for this unit was based on their proficiency and extensive experience. Furthermore, at least one Sub-Inspector rank officer will be stationed at each police station.

To equip officers with the necessary tools for their critical tasks, investigation kits have been provided. These kits enable officers to effectively collect evidence at crime scenes and expedite the dispatch of drug parcels to specialized laboratories for comprehensive testing.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized that the Narcotics Investigation Unit (NIU) of the Islamabad Capital Police will play a pivotal role in eradicating drugs and ensuring a safer future for our youth. He has directed all senior police officers to expedite actions against drug peddlers, emphasizing that such criminals pose a significant threat to the peace and security of our society, especially the younger generation, and their activities will not be tolerated in any way.

