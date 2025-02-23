Establishment of university in Lodhran top priority: Kanju

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The establishment of Lodhran University is my top priority, and all obstacles to it will soon be removed, said former Federal Interior Minister Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation from the Lodhran University Movement. The delegation included Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Malik, founder of the Lodhran University Movement; Dr. Syed Muhammad Jafar Raza, Executive of the Pakistan Medical Association; and Imran Rafiq Rehan, General Secretary of the Lodhran Press Club.

Kanju highlighted that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was taking keen interest in the development of Lodhran. "We will invite the Chief Minister to inaugurate development projects in Lodhran," he added.

He said that both education and development were the rights of Lodhran's people. "We are working tirelessly, and developmental projects have already been initiated on a priority basis.

They will be completed soon," he assured.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved several projects considering the needs of Lodhran's residents. "Billions of rupees in funds have been released immediately," Kanju revealed.

Dr. Syed Jafar Raza expressed hope that since the PML-N had previously established a university sub-campus in Lodhran, it would now ensure the establishment of a full-fledged university. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Malik stated that the long-standing dream of a university in Lodhran would soon become a reality, and the people would hear good news soon.

Kanju appreciated the efforts of the Lodhran University Movement and assured that all possible measures would be taken to establish the university. He stated that civil society organizations and people from all walks of life were demanding that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz take action under the Punjab Assembly Act to formally establish Lodhran University.