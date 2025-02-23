Open Menu

Establishment Of University In Lodhran Top Priority: Kanju

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Establishment of university in Lodhran top priority: Kanju

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The establishment of Lodhran University is my top priority, and all obstacles to it will soon be removed, said former Federal Interior Minister Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation from the Lodhran University Movement. The delegation included Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Malik, founder of the Lodhran University Movement; Dr. Syed Muhammad Jafar Raza, Executive of the Pakistan Medical Association; and Imran Rafiq Rehan, General Secretary of the Lodhran Press Club.

Kanju highlighted that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was taking keen interest in the development of Lodhran. "We will invite the Chief Minister to inaugurate development projects in Lodhran," he added.

He said that both education and development were the rights of Lodhran's people. "We are working tirelessly, and developmental projects have already been initiated on a priority basis.

They will be completed soon," he assured.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved several projects considering the needs of Lodhran's residents. "Billions of rupees in funds have been released immediately," Kanju revealed.

Dr. Syed Jafar Raza expressed hope that since the PML-N had previously established a university sub-campus in Lodhran, it would now ensure the establishment of a full-fledged university. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Malik stated that the long-standing dream of a university in Lodhran would soon become a reality, and the people would hear good news soon.

Kanju appreciated the efforts of the Lodhran University Movement and assured that all possible measures would be taken to establish the university. He stated that civil society organizations and people from all walks of life were demanding that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz take action under the Punjab Assembly Act to formally establish Lodhran University.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders discusses current challen ..

Muslim Council of Elders discusses current challenges facing Islamic Ummah, Pale ..

20 minutes ago
 Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of mari ..

Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of maritime competitions

35 minutes ago
 UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2 ..

UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2025 final

50 minutes ago
 Xposure announces winners

Xposure announces winners

1 hour ago
 Sharjah records 1,246 sales transactions covering ..

Sharjah records 1,246 sales transactions covering 10.4 million square feet

1 hour ago
 FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal author ..

FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal authorities

2 hours ago
UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investme ..

UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investment landscape

3 hours ago
 Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin n ..

Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin next April

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat fir ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei D ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei Darussalam on National Day

5 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyan ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day

5 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan o ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan on birthday

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan