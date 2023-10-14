Open Menu

Establishment Of Women Commission A Historic Milestone For The Women Of Gilgit Baltistan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2023 | 07:51 PM

“The GB Commission on the Status of Women will play a key role to protect them from violence, and will help to get economically empowered” Said Chairperson NCSW, Nilofar Bakhtiar

Today, a signing ceremony of establishment of Gilgit Baltistan Commission on the Status of Women held at GB House Islamabad and Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Haji Gulbar Khan signed the launching of the Gilgit Baltistan Commission on the Status of Women.

On this occasion Ms. Nilofar Bakhtiar, Chairperson NCSW said “We proudly succeeded in framing the law for GB Commission followed by the Bill approved by GB Assembly last year.” She further added that NCSW and its national and UN Partners jointly achieved this milestone and now every province and region of Pakistan have Commissions on the Status of Women.

Our target and mission is to strengthen these commissions to ensure the safeguarding women rights. Baktiar further added that we believe that by working together, we can make significant progress in securing a safer and more equitable environment for all.

NCSW particularly wants to acknowledge the continuous and unconditional support of Ms. Dilshad Bano, Minister for Women Development GB.

During the ceremony, Chief Minister GB reassured his commitment to provide every possible support for the promotion and protection of the rights of women and girls of Gilgit Baltistan. He marked this day as a great success for those struggling for decades to create an enabling environment for all the weak and vulnerable segments of our population.

Chairperson NCSW expressed her great appreciation and thanks to the government of Gilgit Baltistan for their hard work and support for making this dream come true. She congratulated all NCSW partners and the NCSW team for this great success for which they have been struggling for long.

She particularly thanked the unprecedented support extended by UNFPA in this whole process. Country Representative UNFPA, Dr Luay Shabany congratulated the establishment of GB commission on the status of Women.

