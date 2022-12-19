Establishment of Zamong Kor orphanage is a great step

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :The establishment of an orphan home in Havelian by the provincial government is a good step, we will cooperate with the administration of Zamong Kor to meet the needs of the organization and the children residing.

These views were expressed by the chairman neighborhood council Havelian Urban Sabahat Khan, President of Press Club Qadir Bakhsh and Secretary General Khaksar Nisar Ahmad during the visit of Zamong Kor organization Havelian.

Chairman neighborhood council further said that the care of orphans and destitute children is the responsibility of civil society as well as the government.

On the occasion Assistant Director Zamang Kor Akasha Sheeraz Abbassi informed Chairman Sabahat regarding the performance and problems of the institution.

Chairman Sabahat Khan handed over sports equipment to the children of the orphan home and assured the administration of the orphanage of their cooperation. The initiative of the provincial government for establishing Zamong Kor institution for orphan children is a great step for the poor and orphan children of the region.