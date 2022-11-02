Establishment supports democratic, civilian govt system: Khawaja Asif

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that the establishment is supporting democratic and civilian government system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that the establishment is supporting democratic and civilian government system.

There is no chance to establish an undemocratic form of setup in the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on the long march, he said Chairman PTI was not a trustworthy person because of U-turn he made on many occasions.

Imran Khan has a habit of taking U-turns in politics, "We cannot trust him anymore", he said.

He said the government will take action if anyone is found involved in disturbing the peaceful environment of the Federal capital.

To a question, he said PTI was trying to drag security institutions into politics. Security institutions were well aware of their responsibilities given in the Constitution. He said the establishment has supported the democratic system.