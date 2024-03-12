Estate Office Allots 1,227 Govt Accommodations In Two Year
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The Estate Office, Ministry of Housing and Works has allotted as many as 1,227 quarters of Cat-IV, government accommodations to the Federal government employees during the last two years.
“The department has made all the allotments on merit by keeping view of the seniority of the government employees who are working indifferent ministries and divisions,” an official in the Ministry told APP.
He said that the Ministry of Housing and Works also intends to modify government accommodation allocation rules to facilitate federal government employees.
The official said a proposed amendment to modify the Allocation Rules, 2002 is under consideration which will be implemented shortly.
He said the ministry plans to eliminate Rule-20 of Government House Allotment. This rule currently allows a government house allocated to a retired federal employee to be assigned to their employed son or daughter.
The official said the waiting list employees are of the view that the rule is based on injustice to transfer the government house from father to child on retirement as it deprives the right of senior employees who have been waiting for a long time.
He said the officers and employees get their son or daughter recruited before retirement and the house is allotted to them, adding that the affected employees are demanding that the allotment of houses should be done only on the principle of seniority.
In this regard, he said that the Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works had also constituted a committee for reforms in the rules which has recommended that Rule-20 be scrapped. However, they said that an opinion would be taken from the Establishment Division and the Ministry of Law and Justice.
