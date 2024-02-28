Open Menu

Estate Office Allots 46 Govt Accommodations In Two Year

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Estate Office allots 46 govt accommodations in two year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Estate Office, Ministry of Housing and Works has allotted as many as 46 government accommodations to the Federal government employees in category-II from the general waiting list under Rule-7 of AAR- 2002 during the last two years.

“The Estate Office has made all the allotments on merit by keeping view of the seniority of the government employees who are working in different ministries and divisions,” an official in the Ministry told APP.

He said that the Ministry of Housing and Works also intends to modify government accommodation allocation rules to facilitate federal government employees.

The official said a proposed amendment to modify the Allocation Rules, 2002 is under consideration and will be implemented as soon as possible.

He said the ministry plans to eliminate Rule 20 of Government House Allotment. This rule currently allows a government house allocated to a retired federal employee to be assigned to their employed son or daughter, he added.

The official said the employees on the waiting list are of the view that the rule is based on injustice to transfer the government house from father to child on retirement as it deprives the right of senior employees who have been waiting for a long time.

He said the officers and employees get their son or daughter recruited before retirement and the house is allotted to them, adding that the affected employees are demanding that the allotment of houses should be done only on the principle of seniority.

In this regard, he said that the Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works had also constituted a committee for reforms in the rules which has recommended that Rule 20 be scrapped. However, they said that an opinion would be taken from the Establishment Division and the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Related Topics

All From Government Merit Packaging Limited Housing Employment

Recent Stories

Newly-elected KP members take oath today

Newly-elected KP members take oath today

2 minutes ago
 Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears bef ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC

33 minutes ago
 Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high po ..

Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance de ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

5 hours ago
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing econ ..

US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data

13 hours ago
 2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochista ..

2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan

14 hours ago
 Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth con ..

Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9

14 hours ago
 Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'g ..

Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says

14 hours ago
 QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO

QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO

14 hours ago
 MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March ..

MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 1

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan