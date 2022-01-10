Estate Office vacates 2,800 properties from illegal occupants: Senate body told

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works was informed on Monday that the Estate Office had so far vacated around 2,800 properties from illegal occupants.

The committee that met here with Haji Hidayat Ullah in the chair recommended that the department must look into developing highrise buildings as opposed to single and double unit houses to maintain overload effectively.

Discussing details of the Estate Office's criteria for allotments and measures being taken to vacate illegally occupied property; the committee was informed that accommodations were strictly allocated on the basis of merit.

It was asserted that as per Supreme Court directions relaxation of rules under Rule 29A of the Accommodation Allocation Rules, 2002 would not often be exercised, except in the case of hardship.

Deliberating over issues pertaining to illegal sites in G-14, allocated for the Federal Government Housing Authority (FGEHA) and acquired under the Land Acquisition Act; the body stressed the need for cutting off all amenities to discourage the activity and proceed the work on property site at fast pace.

It was claimed that the main reason for allowing amenities to such sites was the political pressure by local Members of the National Assembly who have been provided SDG funds to upgrade living standards of the local populace.

Showing serious concern, a sub-committee was formulated to probe the matter in detail which would be headed by Senator Saifullah Abro.

Reviewing details of ongoing National Construction Limited (NCL) projects the committee was informed that currently NCL was mainly engaged with projects related to the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Chashma and Gilgit. Seven in number, the total value of these projects amounts to Rs1821.00 million.

It was revealed that currently NCL, due to numerous factors was bearing accumulated losses worth millions of rupees.

The committee was apprised that all legal formalities were completed in that regard and the matter was under consideration with the Executive board of FGEHA for approval.

The meeting was attended by Senators, Saifullah Abro, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Muhammad Qasim, Afnan Ullah Khan and senior officials from the Ministry of Housing and Works, Estate Office, Capital Development Authority (CDA) and other concerned departments.

At the onset the meeting offered Fateha for the departed soul of Salar Sanjrani, brother of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrai and the victims of Murree catastrophe.

