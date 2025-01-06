Open Menu

Esteemed Urdu Poet, Researcher Iqbal Faheem Jozi Passes Away

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Esteemed Urdu poet, researcher Iqbal Faheem Jozi passes away

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) An esteemed urdu poet, researcher Iqbal Faheem Jozi has passed away today (Monday) and his family shared the heartbreaking news late Sunday.

Director of Media and Programmes of Nazaria-e-Pakistan Council Hameed Qaiser in his condolence message said that Jozi was not only a good poet but a great human being as well.

He prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for the family to bear the loss with fortitute.

Jozi funeral prayer would be held today after the Asr prayer at H-11 Graveyard, his family shared through his official social media account.

Related Topics

Social Media Sunday Prayer Family Media

Recent Stories

UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

22 minutes ago
 FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

22 minutes ago
 UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with o ..

UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..

38 minutes ago
 Private educational institutions, schools to reope ..

Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..

46 minutes ago
 Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala ..

Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station

1 hour ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews various po ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..

1 hour ago
Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilita ..

Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra d ..

Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13

2 hours ago
 Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan