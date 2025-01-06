Esteemed Urdu poet, researcher Iqbal Faheem Jozi passes away

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) An esteemed urdu poet, researcher Iqbal Faheem Jozi has passed away today (Monday) and his family shared the heartbreaking news late Sunday.

Director of Media and Programmes of Nazaria-e-Pakistan Council Hameed Qaiser in his condolence message said that Jozi was not only a good poet but a great human being as well.

He prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for the family to bear the loss with fortitute.

Jozi funeral prayer would be held today after the Asr prayer at H-11 Graveyard, his family shared through his official social media account.