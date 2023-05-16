Estehkam-e-Pakistan Zindabad rally organized

Amidst high-pitch Zindabad slogans for Pakistan and the brave armed forces of the country, tens of hundreds of people belonging to various segments of the civil society including health workers here Tuesday staged 'Estekam e Pakistan Zindabad' rally to reiterate full solidarity and integrity with the armed forces of Pakistan

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th May, 2023 ):Amidst high-pitch Zindabad slogans for Pakistan and the brave armed forces of the country, tens of hundreds of people belonging to various segments of the civil society including health workers here Tuesday staged 'Estekam e Pakistan Zindabad' rally to reiterate full solidarity and integrity with the armed forces of Pakistan.

The rally started from Mirpur Divisional Teaching Hospital and passed through Centr Allama Iqbal Road and converged into a public gathering at central shaheed chowk.

Besides Medical Superintendent Divisional HQ Teaching Hospital Dr. Sardar Aamir Aziz, DHO Dr. Fida Hussain, Principal MBBS Mirpur Medical College Professor Dr. Faisal Bashir, President PMA Mirpur Dr. Raja Ejaz, Para Medical Association Mirpur leaders Sayed Rajab Shah and Sajid Mahmood, President Mirpur District Bar Association President Kamran Tariq Ch. Advocate, Joint Secretary Faisal Usman Advocate, Extra Assistant Commissioner Tanveer ul Hassan and other social and political activists representing various sections of the society led the rally.

The participants of the rally were holding national flags of Pakistan and AJK besides banners bearing slogans of full solidarity with the valiant armed forces of Pakistan and all other patriotic forces of the motherland.

A large number of people from all segments of civil society especially doctors, paramedical staff, lawyers and other city elite participated in the rally with Zindabad slogans for Pakistan, Armed forces of the country by passing through its traditional route to the central shaheed chowk.

Addressing the rally, speakers emphasized that it was high time for the entire nation to rally around a flag to frustrate the internal and external threats to the ideological and geographical frontiers of the beloved motherland � Pakistan.

Strongly condemning the recent loss of national assets in attacks by the uncontrolled mobs allegedly backed by a vested interest political group in various parts of the country, speakers said that today's mass public rally is the reiteration of the full solidarity with the valiant armed forces of Pakistan including Army, Air Force and Navy besides the renewal of the pledge that the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir stands united.

Speakers said that the mammoth participation of the people in the rally to express their heartiest love and affection with the armed forces of Pakistan was ample proof of the fact that the hearts of the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir, Pakistan and the valiant armed forces of Pakistan beat in unison.

Kashmiris are fully prepared to make a defense of Pakistan standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave armed forces of the country as and when required, they added.

"Pakistan is a great country which emerged through lot of supreme sacrifices of the lives under the dynamic leadership of the father of the nation � Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah", speakers said.

The damaging of the recent national assets by a class during protest demonstrations in various parts of the country was a highly condemnable act and the perpetrators should be brought to justice, speakers urged.

He continued that Pakistan Army attains the high distinction as the number one army in the world. He said that the supreme sacrifices of the valiant armed forces of Pakistan would not be allowed to go in vain. Mahmood underlined that the brave Pakistan army vanished the terrorists and the menace of terrorism from nook and corner of the country.

Pakistan, they said, came into existence in the name of islam.

Speakers warned that neither any individual nor any political group could be allowed to launch propaganda against the national institutions. "We salute the supreme sacrifices of our valiant armed forces including the Pakistan army for fully ensuring the defense of the ideological and geographical frontiers of the country in letter and spirit", they concluded.