Estimated 3.94% GDP Growth Reflects Success Of Economic Policies: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 10:44 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said as the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was estimated to grow at 3.94% during the current fiscal year (2020-21), it reflected the success of government's economic policies while managing COVID-19 pandemic

"National Accounts Committee [NAC] has finalized GDP growth estimate & GDP growth is estimated at 3.94%.This reflects the success of our govt's economic policies while managing COVID 19 pandemic," Imran Khan said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

"Our V-shaped recovery is balanced between 3 major sectors: agriculture, industry & services," he added.

