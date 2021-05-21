Estimated 3.94% GDP growth reflects success of economic policies: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said as the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was estimated to grow at 3.94% during the current fiscal year (2020-21), it reflected the success of government's economic policies while managing COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said as the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was estimated to grow at 3.94% during the current fiscal year (2020-21), it reflected the success of government's economic policies while managing COVID-19 pandemic.

"National Accounts Committee [NAC] has finalized GDP growth estimate & GDP growth is estimated at 3.94%.This reflects the success of our govt's economic policies while managing COVID 19 pandemic," Imran Khan said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

"Our V-shaped recovery is balanced between 3 major sectors: agriculture, industry & services," he added.