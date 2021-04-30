Estranged wife killed suspiciously at her parents' home

(@FahadShabbir)

Estranged wife was killed suspiciously at her parents' home, while husband and the parents held each other responsible of the murder

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Estranged wife was killed suspiciously at her parents' home, while husband and the parents held each other responsible of the murder.

Brother of the slain lady snatched the body from police custody after refusing to get her post mortem.

According to detail, Masooma, 25, was present inside a room of her parents, located at suburban town Gujrat. All of sudden, a loud voice of bullet was heard from inside of the room. When family members peeped into the room through window, they spotted the lady into blood pool. Soon, call was made at 15 to which SHO Mahmood Kot responded quickly and reached out the location.

The injured Masooma was rushed to nearby basic health unit, from where she referred to Indus Hospital under critical condition. However, she succumbed to injuries on way to the hospital.

Police took away the body to THQ hospital, but her brother named Ghazanfar intercepted the police van at Chowk Umar Farooq, along with her unidentified fellows to snatch the body from the custody, since they didn't want to get autopsy.

Following which, SHO contacted DSP Kot Addu to inform him about the situation. DSP rushed to the spot followed by heavy contingent of police. After conducting successful dialogues with the grieved party, police led the body further for post mortem.

The slain and her husband named Akash were cousin in their relationship, who tied knot a year ago, it was said.

She came to her parents' home reportedly after getting estranged with the husband. Brother Ghaznfar suspected that his sister was killed by the husband. According to police, circumstances were also suspecting role of the brother into the murder.

SHO Malik Saleem Lungryal claimed that they would detect the murder soon. He said all out resources were being employed to arrest the real culprit involved into the heinous type of killing.