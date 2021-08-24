UrduPoint.com

ESUP Launches Book At Its 60th Anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) on Tuesday launched " ESUP Book" on its 60th anniversary.

The ceremony was attended by a good number of people representing different sections of the society besides diplomats of many countries.

The book reflected the journey of ESU in Pakistan and the extra-ordinary contribution made by many people over six decades making it a prestigious organization recognized in the world. It also included messages from the office bearers of ESUP's parent organization English Speaking Union which was established in United Kingdom on June 28, 1918. Besides, there are messages of President Dr. Arif Alvi and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law and Administrator of the City ,Barrister Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui was the chief guest and other prominent personalities were ESUP President Aziz Memon, Secretary General Majyed Aziz, Senior Vice President Kaleem Farooqui, former Federal information minister and senior journalist Kazi Assad Abid , ESUP former president Kader Jaffar and Consul Generals of Japan, Korea, Germany, Indonesia, Vitnam and other countries.

President ESUP Aziz Memon, Secretary General Majyed Aziz and Senior Vice President Kaleem Farooqui highlighted the role of ESU in fostering cultural links among the people of different countries.

Aziz Memon said ESU's Pakistan Chapter (ESUP) was formed in 1961 by a group of well-known personalities who included Ahmed Jaffer and Dinshaw Avari. The recent past presidents included Kader Jaffer, Byram Avari, Mrs. Shahida Jameel and Hussain Haroon.

He pointed out that former commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahlwani had approved to provide space in Ferere Hall for ESUP's office but could not materialize so far.

He expressed desire that ESUP's Executive Committee members wanted to call on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to discus the issues facing ESUP.

He described the publishing of the book on 60th anniversary of ESUP as very successful effort by the office bears.

ESUP's Secretary General Majyed Aziz said English Speaking Union was an independent, non-political body operating with the support of many distinguished figures from both the public and private sectors.

Corporate members support ESU's activities through sponsorship of individual awards and events. Its headquaters are in London under Director General and in UK alone it had more than 6000 members in 35 local branches.

SVP Kaleem Farooqui spoke of ESUP's role in promoting English language and disseminating information on important subjects including the economy of the country by arranging lectures by very distinguished personalities from different fields.

On this occasion, City Administrator Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui pledged to come to the expectations of Karachiites with the best use of the available resources for uplift of the city.

He identified that collection and disposal of solid waste and provision of clean drinking water were the main challenges for the city administration.

He sought the people's cooperation and partnership in collection of garbage as the civic agencies and the provincial government could not deliver much without their support.

He spoke of the initiatives so far taken and those in pipeline for strengthening infrastructure of the city and resolve the civic issues.

