E&T, Anti-Narcotics Balochistan launch application

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :An application of the Excise and Taxation Department (E&T) and Anti Narcotics Balochistan has been launched to facilitate the general public and resolve the issues of the people online.

Secretary E&T and Anti Narcotics Dr Aslam Baloch assigned the responsibilities of maintenance of the application to Ayaz Jamali, E&T Officer.

Ayaz Jamali has assumed the charge of the section and initiated work on it.