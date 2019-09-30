UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

E&T Authorities Directed To Launch Survey To Revise Property Tax

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 06:26 PM

E&T authorities directed to launch survey to revise property tax

The authorities concerned of Excise and Taxation (E&T) Rawalpindi have been directed to launch a survey to register new commercial, domestic and other properties to bring them in tax net and revise property tax for next five years

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The authorities concerned of Excise and Taxation (E&T) Rawalpindi have been directed to launch a survey to register new commercial, domestic and other properties to bring them in tax net and revise property tax for next five years.

According to Director Excise and Taxation, Rawalpindi Ch. Muhammad Sohail Arshad, the department would start a survey to assess rental value of the properties particularly under rating areas of Rawalpindi city, Murree, Taxila, Gujar Khan, Kalar Syedan and several other areas of Rawalpindi district.

The property tax assessment under existing rental value would be made for financial year 2020-21 to 2024-25, he added.

He advised the citizens to get PT-4 form from excise office and duly filled form should be submitted to the authorities concerned within stipulated time frame.

The survey would be conducted following the directions of excise department Punjab for maximum tax collection, he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Murree Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Taxila From

Recent Stories

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan And Chief Of The ..

3 minutes ago

Issues of New Sabzi Mandi should be resolved: Mian ..

7 minutes ago

AJK serve as first defenders line of Pakistan: Mas ..

9 minutes ago

Goharullah elected as new Hyderabad Chamber of Com ..

4 minutes ago

Spain court dismisses fraud case against Messi

4 minutes ago

Higher Education Commission starts bringing reform ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.