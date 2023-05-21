E&T authorities directed to take strict action against 'tout mafia'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Communication and Works, Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab, Bilal Afzal has directed the authorities concerned of Excise and Taxation (E&T) to take strict action against the 'tout mafia'.

According to an E&T spokesman, the minister during a visit to Rawalpindi Excise and Taxation Office directed the authorities concerned to take all possible steps to facilitate the citizens and improve service delivery.

The minister visited the offices of Director Excise Rawalpindi and reviewed the working of the Motor and Property Tax branches.

Director Excise Rawalpindi, Imran Aslam gave a briefing on the occasion.

Elimination of the 'tout mafia' from Excise offices was the top priority of the government, Bilal Afzal said.

The government departments should improve service delivery so that the 'tout mafia' could be discouraged, he added.

The presence of 'touts' in any department means that the office work is not going well, Bilal Afzal added.

The agents and 'tout mafia' would be monitored across Punjab, the Minister said adding, all the officers of the government departments had been directed to facilitate the citizens and improve service delivery as per Chief Minister's vision.

He further instructed the officers of the Excise department to make all-out efforts to achieve the arrears recovery targets.

Special rewards would be given to those who would show excellent performance and collect more than the set target, the minister added.

