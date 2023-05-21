UrduPoint.com

E&T Authorities Directed To Take Strict Action Against 'tout Mafia'

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2023 | 12:00 PM

E&T authorities directed to take strict action against 'tout mafia'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Communication and Works, Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab, Bilal Afzal has directed the authorities concerned of Excise and Taxation (E&T) to take strict action against the 'tout mafia'.

According to an E&T spokesman, the minister during a visit to Rawalpindi Excise and Taxation Office directed the authorities concerned to take all possible steps to facilitate the citizens and improve service delivery.

The minister visited the offices of Director Excise Rawalpindi and reviewed the working of the Motor and Property Tax branches.

Director Excise Rawalpindi, Imran Aslam gave a briefing on the occasion.

Elimination of the 'tout mafia' from Excise offices was the top priority of the government, Bilal Afzal said.

The government departments should improve service delivery so that the 'tout mafia' could be discouraged, he added.

The presence of 'touts' in any department means that the office work is not going well, Bilal Afzal added.

The agents and 'tout mafia' would be monitored across Punjab, the Minister said adding, all the officers of the government departments had been directed to facilitate the citizens and improve service delivery as per Chief Minister's vision.

He further instructed the officers of the Excise department to make all-out efforts to achieve the arrears recovery targets.

Special rewards would be given to those who would show excellent performance and collect more than the set target, the minister added.

/395

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Visit Rawalpindi Imran Aslam All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates SeaWorld ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates SeaWorld Yas Island

10 hours ago
 Leipzig stun Bayern 3-1

Leipzig stun Bayern 3-1

11 hours ago
 City win Premier League

City win Premier League

12 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed to begin official vis ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed to begin official visit to Malaysia on Sunday

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.