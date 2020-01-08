UrduPoint.com
E&T Collects Rs 765,000 Through Auction

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 04:10 PM

E&T collects Rs 765,000 through auction

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) ::Excise & Taxation Department has collected revenue of Rs 765,000 by auction of 185 lucrative registration numbers of new serial FDK-20.

The auction was held under the supervision of Motor Registering Authority Ahmed Hassan Rana at the office.

According to the departmental source, the E&T department held auction of new motorcycle registration serial FDK-20 and attractive registration number 786 was sold out in Rs 19,000; number 125 in Rs 20,000; number 512 in Rs 18,000; number 20 in Rs 11,000; while number 2020 in Rs 9,000.

The most lucrative registration number '1' remained un-auctioned due to lack of interest of the auctioneers as its reserve price was Rs 34,000.

