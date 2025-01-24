E&T Department Announces Property Tax Reforms
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department Punjab has issued a notification regarding reforms in the property tax system.
According to E&T Director General Umer Sher Chattha, the notification had been implemented following approval from the provincial cabinet. The aim is to ensure transparency and uniformity in the property tax system.
Under the new reforms, property tax will be determined based on the value specified in the DC Table. Residential homes and plots valued up to 5 million rupees will be exempt from the tax. Existing taxpayers will not be required to pay any additional taxes for the current financial year, while new taxpayers will only need to pay 25pc of their total tax liability for this year.
The DG further clarified that a self-assessment facility will be provided to taxpayers, enabling them to estimate their dues based on the value of their property. This system will allow taxpayers to easily calculate their tax obligations.
The revenue generated from property taxes will be spent on providing essential services in the areas from which the taxes are collected. The E&T department’s initiative is a significant step towards enhancing public convenience and improving the tax system.
Recent Stories
PTI refuses to attend negotiation committee meeting called by NA speaker
Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home
Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explores joys, struggles, power of f ..
EAD suspends operations of two industrial facilities for violating regulations, ..
Gold production in China rises by 0.56% in 2024
Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing global challenges
Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation, regional dev ..
UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council
SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant
653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says
Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar calls for collective commitment on solid waste management6 minutes ago
-
E&T Department announces property tax reforms6 minutes ago
-
Experts warn of ecological imbalance in Chitral Gol National Park amid snow leopard migration due to ..16 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi commends Pakistani Community's services in US16 minutes ago
-
Three-day food, cultural festival highlights child protection initiatives26 minutes ago
-
Six meters disconnected over violations36 minutes ago
-
Govt resolved to equip youth with skills to meet global market needs: PM1 hour ago
-
ANF recovers 71 kg drugs; arrests 9 accused1 hour ago
-
PTI refuses to attend negotiation committee meeting called by NA speaker2 hours ago
-
DDMA organizes workshop for response in emergencies2 hours ago
-
Ayaz summons meeting of negotiation committees on January 282 hours ago
-
Govt affirmative to dialogue: Rana Sanaullah2 hours ago