E&T Department Checks 35,727 Vehicles In Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2022 | 08:38 PM

The Excise & Taxation Department, Sindh on Tuesday checked a total of 35,727 vehicles across the province on the15th day of a road checking campaign to nab the tax defaulting vehicles

According to details, about 9,921 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 10,456 in Hyderabad, 3,735 in Sukkur, 5,122 in Larkana, 4,194 in Mirpurkhas, and 2,299 vehicles were checked in Shaheed Benazirabad.

During the road checking campaign, 2,265 vehicles were seized so far upon violation of various rules while the documents of 2,935 vehicles were also confiscated. The department also collected more than Rs 39.3 worth of Motor Vehicle Tax during the campaign.

Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the campaign to collect tax from tax defaulting vehicle owners would continue till June 3.

