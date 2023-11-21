Open Menu

E&T Department Launches Vehicle Registration Drive At Kachnar Park

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2023 | 12:00 PM

E&T Department launches vehicle registration drive at Kachnar Park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon has launched a vehicle registration drive at Kachnar Park to facilitate citizens, where a mobile unit will be available on Tuesday from 3 to 5 p.m.

In addition to excise staff, the Facilitation Center's Doorstep ICT Vehicle will also be present at the drive to provide a variety of services, including Domicile Certificate, Birth Certificate, Power of Attorney, International Driving Permit, Fuel Permit (Domestic/Commercial), Motor Vehicle Registration, ICT Spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

Vehicle owners can take advantage of this opportunity to register their vehicles, transfer ownership, or pay token taxes without having to visit an excise office.

This drive is important because it will make it easier for vehicle owners to register their vehicles and pay taxes. It will also help to reduce congestion at excise offices.

Vehicle owners can benefit from this drive by saving time and money. They can also avoid the hassle of visiting an excise office.

Vehicle owners who want to register their vehicles, transfer ownership, or pay token taxes are encouraged to take advantage of this drive.

Related Topics

Islamabad Mobile Visit Vehicles Vehicle Money From P

Recent Stories

Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of ..

Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualificat ..

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pa ..

Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pak-UAE cooperation in diverse s ..

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakista ..

Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakistan ahead of COP 28

12 hours ago
 Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for fir ..

Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for first time: EU monitor

12 hours ago
Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elec ..

Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elections: Caretaker Minister for ..

12 hours ago
 Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, s ..

Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, says coach Rangnick

12 hours ago
 Ukraine's Dnipro advance far from breakthrough: an ..

Ukraine's Dnipro advance far from breakthrough: analysts

12 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agreed to explore new trade ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agreed to explore new trade avenues

12 hours ago
 Police arrest drug peddler, recovered liqour

Police arrest drug peddler, recovered liqour

12 hours ago
 Pakistan Pavilion at Singapore Fintech Festival sh ..

Pakistan Pavilion at Singapore Fintech Festival showcases innovation, collaborat ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan