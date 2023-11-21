E&T Department launches vehicle registration drive at Kachnar Park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon has launched a vehicle registration drive at Kachnar Park to facilitate citizens, where a mobile unit will be available on Tuesday from 3 to 5 p.m.

In addition to excise staff, the Facilitation Center's Doorstep ICT Vehicle will also be present at the drive to provide a variety of services, including Domicile Certificate, Birth Certificate, Power of Attorney, International Driving Permit, Fuel Permit (Domestic/Commercial), Motor Vehicle Registration, ICT Spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

Vehicle owners can take advantage of this opportunity to register their vehicles, transfer ownership, or pay token taxes without having to visit an excise office.

This drive is important because it will make it easier for vehicle owners to register their vehicles and pay taxes. It will also help to reduce congestion at excise offices.

Vehicle owners can benefit from this drive by saving time and money. They can also avoid the hassle of visiting an excise office.

Vehicle owners who want to register their vehicles, transfer ownership, or pay token taxes are encouraged to take advantage of this drive.