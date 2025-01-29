E&T Department Orders Strict Action Against Token Tax Defaulters
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Director General (DG) Excise and Taxation (E&T) Punjab Umar Sher Chattha has announced a crackdown on token tax defaulters, urging strict enforcement of tax laws across the province.
He instructed operation teams to suspend the registration of vehicles failing to pay their token tax and to impound those belonging to major defaulters. Vehicles that are overdue by one year or more will be fined without exception.
Chattha emphasized that despite extensive public awareness campaigns and field operations aimed at encouraging voluntary compliance, persistent defaulters will no longer be granted leniency.
"Enforcing tax laws requires decisive action to ensure accountability," he said.
According to the details provided by the department, between January 1 and 25, 2025, the E&T Department set up checkpoints at 1,051 locations across Punjab. During these operations, a total of 173,411 vehicles were inspected. Of these, 5,427 vehicles were found to be unregistered, 18,958 were token tax defaulters, and 9,156 vehicles were found with fake license plates, all of which were confiscated.
The DG said that operations would be further intensified to strengthen the enforcement of tax laws and improve the efficiency of the system.
Recent Stories
Onshur Fund opens application for ‘Scale Track’
MBRSC signs MoU with SpaceData to advance digital twin technology
Department of Community Development launches Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for Peop ..
Abu Dhabi City Golf Club adds founding date to its visual identity
RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait
UAE Team Emirates scores second place in stage 1 of AlUla Tour
Shakhboot bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at African Energy Summit in Tanzan ..
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Russia’s Lake Baikal
FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office
Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban
UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Facilitation desk set up to address minority community grievances2 minutes ago
-
Police in hunt for rare injured deer and men who stole it2 minutes ago
-
Ex-Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly calls on AJK President2 minutes ago
-
Child protection unit inaugurated at Hafizabad2 minutes ago
-
13 dead, 1,290 injured in Punjab road accidents2 minutes ago
-
E&T department orders strict action against token tax defaulters3 minutes ago
-
Annual Urs of Miyan Adam Muhammad Shah Kalhoro from Feb 2312 minutes ago
-
SZABIST University Larkana capmus awards 177 degrees in Its 19th Convocation12 minutes ago
-
Rain, snowfall continue in Upper Chitral, Rescue 1122 put on high alert12 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Education Minister reveals distribution of free textbooks for academic year 2025 started12 minutes ago
-
DPO Dera conducted a surprise inspection of Police station, training school22 minutes ago
-
BISP, NAVTTC, and WHH join hands to enhance skill training and employment for deserving individuals22 minutes ago