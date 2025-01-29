E&T department orders strict action against token tax defaulters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Director General (DG) Excise and Taxation (E&T) Punjab Umar Sher Chattha has announced a crackdown on token tax defaulters, urging strict enforcement of tax laws across the province.

He instructed operation teams to suspend the registration of vehicles failing to pay their token tax and to impound those belonging to major defaulters. Vehicles that are overdue by one year or more will be fined without exception.

Chattha emphasized that despite extensive public awareness campaigns and field operations aimed at encouraging voluntary compliance, persistent defaulters will no longer be granted leniency.

"Enforcing tax laws requires decisive action to ensure accountability," he said.

According to the details provided by the department, between January 1 and 25, 2025, the E&T Department set up checkpoints at 1,051 locations across Punjab. During these operations, a total of 173,411 vehicles were inspected. Of these, 5,427 vehicles were found to be unregistered, 18,958 were token tax defaulters, and 9,156 vehicles were found with fake license plates, all of which were confiscated.

The DG said that operations would be further intensified to strengthen the enforcement of tax laws and improve the efficiency of the system.