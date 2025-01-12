E&T Dept Achieves 53 Pc Of Annual Tax Collection Target In Six Months
Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2025 | 12:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control department, Multan division, achieved
53 percent tax recovery target by collecting Rs 1.91 billion during the first six
months of current fiscal year.
According to officials sources, the government had set tax recovery target of
Rs 3.60 billion in Multan division, out of which Rs 1.91 billion has been collected.
Among four districts of the division, Multan was on top in the performance chart,
collecting Rs 1.38 billion against its target of Rs 2.
53 billion. Vehari followed with
52 percent of its target achieved, Lodhran stood third with 50 percent while
Khanewal achieved 45 percent tax recovery target.
According to the report, the department collected Rs 642.3 million in property
tax, Rs 654.1 million from motor branch fees, and Rs 35.7 million in professional tax.
Director Excise Multan division, Iftikhar Ahmed Bhali, eulogized the efforts and urged
the business community, small traders, and owners of luxury houses to ensure timely
payment of their due property taxes.
