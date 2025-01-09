E&T Dept Collects Rs12.847m From Token Tax Defaulters
Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2025 | 12:30 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department has set up pickets at over 35 locations across the province as part of an ongoing operation targeting unregistered vehicles and token tax defaulters.
According to details provided by the department, field teams under the supervision of Director General Excise and Taxation Umer Sher Chattha have been actively monitoring and enforcing vehicle registration and token tax compliance across the province.
In the latest report, a total of 10,008 vehicles were checked. Authorities identified 380 unregistered vehicles and uncovered 1,043 token tax defaulters. Immediate action was taken, resulting in the collection of Rs 12.847 million in overdue token taxes.
Additionally, 590 vehicles with non-standard or fake number plates were impounded as part of the ongoing crackdown.
DG Excise and Taxation Umar Sher Chattha emphasised the importance of vehicle registration and timely tax payments for public safety and security. He urged citizens to avoid using fake or non-standard number plates and to pay their token taxes promptly to prevent legal complications.
“Cooperation with government institutions not only helps create a better system but also protects citizens from legal issues,” Chattha added. He also encouraged the public to adhere to the law and be responsible citizens, as these measures ultimately aim to ensure the safety and well-being of all.
