E&T Dept Cracks Down On Token Tax Defaulting Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 10:03 PM

The Excise and Taxation Department of Punjab on Wednesday cracked down on token tax defaulting vehicles across the province.

Blockades were established at the entry and exit points of all major cities

Director General Excise & Taxation (DGET) Punjab Muhammad Ali conducted surprise visits at various places in Lahore and checked the performance of the officers. During the raids, the DG visited several points including Thokar Niaz Beg and Sigian Pul and issued instructions that token tax should be collected from defaulting vehicles on the spot, documents of non-paying vehicles should be seized as well besides seizing the vehicles that neither had documents nor paid the tax.

He said that the excise officers should ensure the achievement of the set targets and be courteous to the vehicle owners during the campaign. The DG said that officers and officials should conduct awareness campaigns to motivate citizens to pay taxes. He urged that the officers should try to achieve the targets before the end of the financial year.

DG M. Ali also verified the presence of field officers on blockades through mobile phone across Punjab.

