E&T Dept Inspects 6,894 Vehicles Across Punjab
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Excise & Taxation department Punjab inspected a total of 6,894 vehicles
in its ongoing vehicle inspection campaign across the province.
The inspection conducted at various locations, led to the identification
of numerous violations, including unregistered vehicles and defaulters
of token tax payments.
According to E&T Punjab spokesperson, out of the total vehicles checked,
221 were found to be unregistered, while 784 were identified as defaulters
for token tax payments. The department collected a total of Rs 11.23 million
on the spot from defaulters.
Additionally, 304 vehicles were found using non-standard number plates,
and plates were confiscated immediately.
The E&T Department urged the public to pay their token taxes on time and
refrain from using non-standard number plates. The vehicle inspection process
would continue across the province, and vehicle owners were advised to ensure
compliance with all relevant regulations.
Furthermore, the department clarified that vehicle registration in any district
of Punjab was now permitted for residents of the province, as per new amendments.
There are no restrictions on inter-provincial movement of vehicles.
E&T DG Umar Sher Chatha, emphasised the importance of timely tax payments
and adherence to vehicle regulations to avoid fines and penalties.
