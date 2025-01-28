E&T dept inspects 6,894 vehicles across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Excise & Taxation department Punjab inspected a total of 6,894 vehicles

in its ongoing vehicle inspection campaign across the province.

The inspection conducted at various locations, led to the identification

of numerous violations, including unregistered vehicles and defaulters

of token tax payments.

According to E&T Punjab spokesperson, out of the total vehicles checked,

221 were found to be unregistered, while 784 were identified as defaulters

for token tax payments. The department collected a total of Rs 11.23 million

on the spot from defaulters.

Additionally, 304 vehicles were found using non-standard number plates,

and plates were confiscated immediately.

The E&T Department urged the public to pay their token taxes on time and

refrain from using non-standard number plates. The vehicle inspection process

would continue across the province, and vehicle owners were advised to ensure

compliance with all relevant regulations.

Furthermore, the department clarified that vehicle registration in any district

of Punjab was now permitted for residents of the province, as per new amendments.

There are no restrictions on inter-provincial movement of vehicles.

E&T DG Umar Sher Chatha, emphasised the importance of timely tax payments

and adherence to vehicle regulations to avoid fines and penalties.