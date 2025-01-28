Open Menu

E&T Dept Inspects 6,894 Vehicles Across Punjab

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 04:30 PM

E&T dept inspects 6,894 vehicles across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Excise & Taxation department Punjab inspected a total of 6,894 vehicles

in its ongoing vehicle inspection campaign across the province.

The inspection conducted at various locations, led to the identification

of numerous violations, including unregistered vehicles and defaulters

of token tax payments.

According to E&T Punjab spokesperson, out of the total vehicles checked,

221 were found to be unregistered, while 784 were identified as defaulters

for token tax payments. The department collected a total of Rs 11.23 million

on the spot from defaulters.

Additionally, 304 vehicles were found using non-standard number plates,

and plates were confiscated immediately.

The E&T Department urged the public to pay their token taxes on time and

refrain from using non-standard number plates. The vehicle inspection process

would continue across the province, and vehicle owners were advised to ensure

compliance with all relevant regulations.

Furthermore, the department clarified that vehicle registration in any district

of Punjab was now permitted for residents of the province, as per new amendments.

There are no restrictions on inter-provincial movement of vehicles.

E&T DG Umar Sher Chatha, emphasised the importance of timely tax payments

and adherence to vehicle regulations to avoid fines and penalties.

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives India’s Mi ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives India’s Minister of External Affairs

33 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi to host EuroLeague Final Four for first ..

Abu Dhabi to host EuroLeague Final Four for first time

44 seconds ago
 NA speaker postpones negotiation committee meeting ..

NA speaker postpones negotiation committee meeting after PTI refusal

14 minutes ago
 Ajman DED launches 'Investor Statement' project

Ajman DED launches 'Investor Statement' project

16 minutes ago
 FTA urges natural persons to register for Corporat ..

FTA urges natural persons to register for Corporate Tax before March 31

31 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia

1 hour ago
EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defenc ..

EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defence solutions at IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on r ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on re-election

2 hours ago
 National Human Rights Institution approves operati ..

National Human Rights Institution approves operational plan

2 hours ago
 Four players added to star-studded line up for Mub ..

Four players added to star-studded line up for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Phi ..

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra

2 hours ago
 Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Kh ..

Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan