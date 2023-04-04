Close
E&T Dept Makes 10 Pc Extra Recovery During March

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2023 | 07:33 PM

E&T dept makes 10 pc extra recovery during March

The Excise and Taxation department on Tuesday claimed that it recovered 10 percent extra of the revenue target set for the month of March

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ):The Excise and Taxation department on Tuesday claimed that it recovered 10 percent extra of the revenue target set for the month of March.

This was stated by Excise and Taxation Officer Engineer Asghar Khan Wazir while having special conversation with media persons here at his office.

He said the E&T collected Rs 20 million during last month.

The recovered amount was Rs 7 million more than the recovery made during the same month of last year i.e March 2022.

"Hundreds of Bargain Centers and Property Dealers were registered across the district," he informed.

Asghar Wazir said the Excise and Taxation Department was very grateful to the people of Dera for contributing to the national exchequer by ensuring timely payment of taxes and providing all kinds of support to the department.

He said after assuming charge of his office, he made the registration process more easy and today one could get registration within an hour.

The department collected all the pending dues of PTCL department while the recovery process of millions of rupees pending with WAPDA was also in final stages, he informed.

He said the cooperation of the people regarding the payment of taxes was exemplary, adding, the best tax payers in the district would be awarded with shields and prizes after Eid.

