E&T Dept Records Rs 530m Tax Recovery In First Quarter

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2024 | 11:00 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Excise & Taxation department reported a significant increase in tax recovery

during the first quarter of the current fiscal year, collecting Rs 530 million

compared to Rs 485 million in corresponding period.

This impressive growth represented an additional Rs 45 million in revenue

collection over the previous year.

Official sources said on Sunday that the increase followed the announcement

of a property tax rebate package by the Punjab Excise department, offering

a 5 percent discount on property taxes from July 1 to September 30, 2024.

As part of the initiative, the E&T department staff in Multan were directed

to maximize recovery efforts, resulting in an improved performance compared

to the previous year.

The E&T Multan department has been assigned a target of Rs 1.62 billion

for the fiscal year, of which 33 percent have already been achieved within

the first quarter.

