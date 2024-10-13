E&T Dept Records Rs 530m Tax Recovery In First Quarter
Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2024 | 11:00 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Excise & Taxation department reported a significant increase in tax recovery
during the first quarter of the current fiscal year, collecting Rs 530 million
compared to Rs 485 million in corresponding period.
This impressive growth represented an additional Rs 45 million in revenue
collection over the previous year.
Official sources said on Sunday that the increase followed the announcement
of a property tax rebate package by the Punjab Excise department, offering
a 5 percent discount on property taxes from July 1 to September 30, 2024.
As part of the initiative, the E&T department staff in Multan were directed
to maximize recovery efforts, resulting in an improved performance compared
to the previous year.
The E&T Multan department has been assigned a target of Rs 1.62 billion
for the fiscal year, of which 33 percent have already been achieved within
the first quarter.
