E&T Dept Recovers Rs 890 Mln:

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2023 | 02:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The Excise and Taxation department,Sargodha recovered more than Rs 890 millions in terms of various taxes during the financial year,said Director Excise and Taxation Muhammad Mushtaq Afridi here on Monday.

Talking to APP, he said that the teams including ETOs, AETOs and inspectors recovered Rs 483.9 million from Sargodha district,Rs 193.4 million from Mianwali,Rs 124.3 million from Khushab,while Rs 88.3 million from Bhakhar district from July 2022 to May 2023.

The Director said that committees had been constituted for the recovery from defaulters, while the process to seal the property of defaulters of professional taxes had also been started.

Sargodha Khushab Mianwali

