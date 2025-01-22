E&T dept recovers Rs11.2m from token tax defaulters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Punjab Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department's operation against unregistered vehicles continues on its 22nd day, with 6,894 vehicles successfully checked at 35 checkpoints across the city.

A spokesperson for the department said, a total of 221 unregistered vehicles and 784 token tax defaulters were identified during operation. The department recovered over 11.

2 million rupees on-the-spot from token tax defaulters. In addition, non-standard plates of 304 vehicles were also removed.

Motor vehicle owners are urged to pay their token taxes on time and avoid using non-standard number plates, said spokesperson.

Regular check-posts would be set up daily to ensure vehicle registration. This operation will persist until motor vehicle owners voluntarily register their vehicles.